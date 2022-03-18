SME: ADAIN Technologies set to launch “The GEEZ African Hair Show”

By Chimezie Godfrey

In an effort to support the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, ADAIN Technologies Limited is set to host “The GEEZ African Show” a made in Nigeria conference for stakeholders in the beauty and fashion industry.

The CEO of ADAIN Technology Ltd, Ernest Salifu who made this known to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, said the show will be hosted in collaboration with ONE VOICE Africa, African Union ECOSOCC, QUICKMED and National Association of Hair Beauty Practitioners of Nigeria (NAHBPHON).

Salifu revealed that the show will also feature the launch of the GEEZ APP, a technological innovation designed to create a meeting point for fashion designers, hair stylists and beauty companies across the country.

According to him, the show will be focused on the development of the beauty and fashion industry by creating awareness and opportunities for hairstylists, beauty and fashion players in the country.

He said,“It is centred on modeling, hair styling and promoting SMEs in the beauty and fashion industry. The GEEZ African Hair Show is meant to provide solutions to the barriers to growth, core challenges, converting theoretically gotten best practices to ‘situation on ground’.

“During the show, there will be the launch of ‘GEEZ Beauty Market Place App; Nigeria’s biggest TECHNO-FASHION online platform. GEEZ is a mobile application developed to intrigue our clients with our innovative beauty and fashion-tech solutions while also identifying with the uniqueness with each of our client. Our aim is to become a global brand in years to come; starting from Abuja, Nigeria. Our innovative idea to ensure rapid business growth and productivity led to the creation and development of the beauty and fashion App GEEZ.

“GEEZ is a beauty and fashion global village that creates the meeting point for fashion designers/makers, hair stylists, beauty companies and their customers. This technological innovation deals with the problem of distance, trust, efficiency and time wastage experienced over the years. This surely will improve on growth since it enhances quick and easy product distribution.

“This without doubt will lead us to increasing revenue generation, profit growth and favorably competing with other leading brands in the fashion-technology business online platform will assist; To link consumers with service providers via developed content based products that service the global ICT sphere. To intrigue our clients with our innovative fashion tech solutions while also identifying with the uniqueness in each of our clients. To ensure rapid business gro and productivity. To create an online fashion global village that creates the meeting point for fashion designers/makers and their consumer.”

He noted that the recent fall in global crude oil prices has once again demonstrated the urgent need for Nigeria to diversify her exports of other products, adding that oil prices have fallen over 60% from peaks of June 2014 till date and this is likely to linger for a long time.

He therefore urged the Nigerian government to accelerate the growth of its non-oil exports and look within it’s ‘made-in-Nigeria’ products in response to new global economic realities

“This is causing unprecedented economic challenges in Nigeria including a fall in foreign reserves, devaluation pressure on the Naira, increased unemployment, falling investments, amongst others.

“Nigeria must accelerate growth of its non-oil exports and look within it’s ‘made-in-Nigeria’ products in response to new global economic realities. It is in this light that Adain Technologies has invested into beauty and fashion by developing one of Nigeria’s biggest online platforms designed to promote and advance that part of the economy, knowing her huge potential,” he stressed.

The CEO said that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), are critical for Nigeria to meet its new self-sustaining and export mandate. “SMEs are essential for the Nigerian economy and growth of the non-oil sectors. For instance, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, in 2010, Nigeria had 17,284,671 SMEs employing 37,067,416 people; by 2014 Nigeria had 32,375,406 SMEs employing 59,740,212 people.

“Over 95% of businesses in Nigeria are SMEs, as such this category of companies must be mobilized to achieve the national non-oil sector goals. Today however, SMEs face a myriad of issues to growth and development, these include- poor access to markets; poor access to finance; low market intelligence (on foreign & local markets); inadequate information on support areas for exports; and poor access to technology,” he said.

