SMC: Yobe pays N100m counterpart fund

Yobe government has paid a counterpart fund of N100 million for the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) for 2020-2021.

The state’s deputy governor, Alhaji Idi Gubana, disclosed this in a statement by his Press Secretary, Alhaji Hussaini Mai-Sule, issued in Damaturu on Wednesday.

The statement said Gubana made the disclosure when the National Co-ordinator, Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Dr. Tim Obot, paid him a courtesy visit.

It noted that malaria was one of the deadly diseases that the state is struggling to contain in its drive to safeguard the lives of children who are under five years old.

“An Intermittent Prevention Treatment (IPT) is being implemented to ensure that pregnant women and their unborn children were adequately protected against malaria.

“We are also working towards creating a synergy between relevant ministries, department and agencies for the adoption and enforcement of environmental laws that could assist in malaria prevention,” the statement said.

It commended the NMEP and its partners for their various interventions against malaria, including mass distribution of over 3.6 million treated mosquito nets in the state since 2019.

The statement said, Obot, represented by Mr Isichei Lucas, announced that Yobe was one of the states to benefit from the new Global Funds Grant 2021-2023 for the eradication of malaria. (NAN)

