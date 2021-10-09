SMC: Jigawa treats 1.5m children againts malaria

October 9, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Health, News, Project 0



Malaria Control Programme in Jigawa, says it has treated 1.5 million children in just concluded Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) campaign in state.

Malam Bilya Haruna, Coordinator of programme, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Dutse.

Haruna said that exercise was conducted with support of Malaria Consortium between July and Oct. 2021, across 27 local government areas of the state.

“Jigawa State in collaboration with Malaria Consortium concluded four cycles of SMC reaching 1.5m children in each cycle,” he said.

He said that Sulfadoxine Pyrimethamine and Amodiaqiune (SPAQ) drug had been administered to children, to protect them agaiants malaria during peak transmission period.

Coordinator, therefore, advised residents of state to imbibe habit of keeping a clean environment, to complement efforts in fighting the disease.

“It is good the people to keep their environment clean, clear drains and stagnant to destroy mosquito breeding spots.

“People especially dwellers should imbibe the habit of keeping a clean environment to protect themselves against malaria.

“Stagnant can serve as breeding places mosquito,” he said.

While urging the residents to sleep under treated nets, Haruna also advised them to avoid self medication and visit hospital whenever they are sick. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,