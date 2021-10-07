Smart Cities: AMAC hosts 1st stakeholders workshop on ecosystem mapping

Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Thursday in Abuja, hosted the first World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation (WeGO) stakeholders workshop on ecosystems mapping aimed at building innovative smart cities in Africa.

The virtual event, which was organised by the WeGO Africa Regional Office in Abuja, had participants from the WeGO, NITDA, Digizens, development partners from different Africa countries, among others in attendance.

Mrs Abiodun Essiet, the Special Adviser to the Chairman, AMAC, on ICT, Civil Societies and Donor Agencies, said the aim of the workshop was to familiarise stakeholders with the vision, mission, projects and ecosystem mapping agenda for local governments in Africa, among others.

Essiet, who is also WeGO’s Africa Regional Director, said that the workshop would also promote Africa’s anti-poverty campaign aimed at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals by the year 2030.

According to her, the vision of the regional office is to build smart, sustainable, innovative and inclusive cities that will promote oneness and strengthen cordial relationship with all Africa countries.

She said it would also focus on enhancing the quality of services provided by local governments in Africa with policies that promoted innovation and facilitated the ease of doing business.

Mr Abdullahi Candido, the Chairman, AMAC, said the Abuja WeGO Regional Office would build on existing and new partnerships within and beyond Africa to increase opportunities for knowledge gathering and sharing among local governments and their collaborators.

He said that the office would enhance the quality of services provided by local governments in Africa, improve digital inclusion and promote digital economic opportunities for city residents, especially among the youths and women.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WeGO works toward the realisation of innovative cities that leverage digital technology and connectivity to improve quality of life, efficiency of urban operation and services and economic prosperity for all citizens. (NAN)

