“Slum King” premieres Oct. 8 – MultiChoice 

Africa Magic original crime series, “Slum King”, is to premiere Oct. 8 on Africa Magic Showcase.

Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Tejumola said after the launch of Slum King, it would air weekly every Sunday at 8.00p.m. on Africa Magic Showcase.

She said Africa Magic was taking a deep dive into the streets, breaking down the psychologies, drama, struggles, and ambitions of young men that rule over the slums of major metropolises in the ten-part limited drama series.

She noted that the series would feature an all-star cast led by two-time Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) ‘Best Actor’ winner, Tobi Bakre.

According to her, the series is produced by Chinenye Nworah (Shanty Town) and directed by Dimeji Ajibola (Wura).

“The cast also includes AMVCA trailblazer winner, Teniola Aladese, Olarotimi Fakunle, Idia Aisien, Elvina Ibru, Hermes Iyele, Bolaji Ogunmola, Sonia Irabor, Gideon Okeke, Jidekene Achufusi, and more.

“We are really excited for our viewers to see Slum King as it is the first of its kind for Africa Magic in a while, pulling together both star power and incredible storytelling.

“Slum King is a story of redemption, and many of our viewers will find that they relate with the characters and feel similar emotions as they get to know them.

“In celebration of Africa Magic at 20, we present our viewers with a gift of the tiering down of our Africa Magic Showcase channel to DStv Compact package and GOtv Supa+ from the 1st of October.

“This will avail everyone the opportunity to watch the Slum King, and we know they would be engrossed and wait each week with bated breath for new episodes,” she said.

Nworah, the series producer, said, “This show will spotlight some of the biggest issues in major slums in many metropolitan cities, the traumas that lead people to become who they are in future, and crazy love triangles.

“I am sure that viewers are going to have a great time watching the show as the cast, from Tobi, Sonia, Idia, and Olarotimi to Gideon, Jidekene, Marykeyz, Bolaji, and everyone else, gave brilliant performances.

“I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as we enjoyed making it, and maybe even pick a few life lessons.

“The show is incredibly unique and exciting because viewers will find it hard to decipher each character’s next step.”

Slum King is an intriguing story of Edafe ‘Majemijesu’ Umukoro, who witnessed the massacre of his family by armed robbers at age one.

Robbers, who had entered his family home because he unfortunately forgot to lock the front door.

Sad events force ambition on an indifferent Edafe, causing him to detest his lowly status and develop an appetite for power.

Trapped in the cycle of guilt and trauma, Slum King takes us on Edafe’s journey from a disturbed tout in the slums to become MAJE, the charismatic king of the slums. (NAN)

