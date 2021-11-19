Sky Capital appoints Liadi GMD

The Board of Sky Capital and Financial Allied International, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has appointed Mr Ayoku Liadi as Group Managing Director.

Dr Taiwo Afolabi, Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group said this in a statement on Friday signed by Mr Muyiwa Akande, the Corporate Affairs Manager of SIFAX Group.

According to Afolabi, Liadi’s new role will include overseeing all Sky Capital’s subsidiaries and affiliates in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Gambia.

Afolabi noted that the Sky Capital Group had investments in banking, insurance brokerage and asset management.

He said some of its subsidiaries and affiliates included: Skye Bank Guinea, Skye Bank Sierra Leone, Bloom Bank Gambia and Sky Capital Asset Management.

According to him, Liadi is a financial expert with over 25 years experience.

“Prior to his appointment at Sky Capital, he was the Deputy Managing Director, UBA Nigeria, where he was in charge of about 500 branches nationwide.

“He also served as the MD/CEO of Guaranty Trust Bank, Sierra Leone between 2011 and 2013,” he said.

Liadi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, an ACA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

“As part of the Group’s expansion and transformation plan, which is targeted at strategic positioning, improved service delivery, corporate re-engineering and next level strategic growth, we are delighted to appoint Mr. Ayoku Liadi.

“We expect him to provide strategic leadership and drive growth at our financial subsidiary, Sky Capital & Financial Allied International.

“Though the company is relatively young in the market, we believe this quality of leadership will position it for the level of success we are targeting,” he said. (NAN)

