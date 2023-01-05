Skills acquisition: NDE re-settles 10 trainees in Kogi

By Thompson Yamput

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Wednesday resettled 10 beneficiaries of its School-On-Wheels Vocational training in Kogi to enable them to commence their various trades with ease.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resettlement scheme began with the distribution of basic equipment as starter packs to those who had undergone vocational training in hair dressing, electrical installations, fashion designs, carpentry and plumbing.

In his remarks during the distribution of the items, the NDE Director General, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, said the gesture was targeted at tackling the menace of unemployment in Nigeria.

The DG, who spoke through the Kogi Coordinator of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Zakari, said that the scheme, under the Vocational Skills Department, was part of the Federal Government’s effort towards lifting100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

The facilitator of the resettlement scheme from NDE headquarters, Abuja, Hajia Jamila Suleiman, charged the beneficiaries to make good use of the facilities/starter packs, to boost their individual vocations or businesses.

“You should also be reminded of the directorate’s expectation that you should all be employers of labour as soon as possible to give multiplier effects within your immediate society,” she said.

In her welcome address, the Head of Vocational Skills Department, Mrs Lydia Opaluwa, admonished the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the equipment for the purpose intended.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Debola Kehinde thanked NDE for the training and the equipment issued to them.

Kehinde assured that they would use the equipment for the growth of their businesses, to contribute their quotas to the growth and development of Kogi in particular and Nigeria as a whole. (NAN)