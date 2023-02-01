Skilled Workers, Artisans contribute over 65% to Nigerian GDP – Hajiya Zahra Bala

The National Association of Skilled Workers and Artisans (NASWA), on 1st February, 2023, met with it’s zonal coordinators across the six Geo political zone in Abuja Nigeria, to discuss on critical issues affecting its members and the Association.

Chairperson of NASWA, Hajiya Zahra Bala, speaking to newsmen after the meeting lamented over the poor condition and negligence of Governments towards skilled workers and Artisans all over the country, arguing that, these are the major contributors to the growth of the GDP in every society, which according to her, this skilled workers contribute over 65% to the Nigerian economy.

“Regrettably, I have followed the campaign of all the presidential candidates addresses and speeches with kin interest, but I have not heard where any of them addressed the issue of Skilled workers and Artisans in Nigeria.

“It is high time the Nigerian government at all levels understood the roles of the skilled workers and Artisan’s and their contribution to this country” she said.