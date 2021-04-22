Six political parties hale PDP’s victory at council poll

April 22, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



Six political parties in Andoni local government area that participated in the recently concluded council polls have lauded the victory the Peoples Democratic (PDP) candidate Mr Erastus Awortu.

The Accord , African Democratic Congress, Action Peoples , Allied Peoples Movement, Social Democratic and Zenith Labour Party described the victory as the people’s wish.

Chairmanship candidates the various political parties made their positions known at a joint press conference on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

The parties also reaffirmed their confidence in the State Independent (RISIEC), adding that the election was transparent and fair.

“For us political Andoni and candidates in the contest, we can clearly state that the election was not lost but won because PDP’s victory is our collective victory. We will support the new administration in its positive vision for the people.

“Indeed, Erastus Awortu is the man for the job”

Awortu, won the recent council poll with a total 107,658 votes as against the Labour candidate who had the second highest votes of 4,702.

Receiving his of return from RISIEC, the -elect said that the was a testimonial to the high level success recorded during the election.

“I am impressed with RISIEC for their competence during the election.

“I am also impressed with my constituent for creating an enabling atmosphere for the body to conduct a credible process and I assure on my commitment to repositioning the area for .

“We look forward to addressing our collective concerns bothering on security, infrastructure and poverty in the area,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,