Six political parties in Andoni local government area that participated in the recently concluded council polls have lauded the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Mr Erastus Awortu.

The Accord Party, African Democratic Congress, Action Peoples Party, Allied Peoples Movement, Social Democratic Party and Zenith Labour Party described the victory as the people’s wish.

Chairmanship candidates of the various political parties made their positions known at a joint press conference on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

The parties also reaffirmed their confidence in the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RISIEC), adding that the election was transparent and fair.

“For us political stakeholders in Andoni and candidates in the contest, we can clearly state that the election was not lost but won because PDP’s victory is our collective victory. We will support the new administration in its positive vision for the people.

“Indeed, Erastus Awortu is the man for the job”

Awortu, won the recent council poll with a total of 107,658 votes as against the Labour Party candidate who had the second highest votes of 4,702.

Receiving his certificate of return from RISIEC, the chairman-elect said that the certificate was a testimonial to the high level success recorded during the election.

“I am impressed with RISIEC for their competence during the election.

“I am also impressed with my constituent for creating an enabling atmosphere for the electoral body to conduct a credible process and I assure on my commitment to repositioning the area for growth.

“We look forward to addressing our collective concerns bothering on security, infrastructure and poverty in the area,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

