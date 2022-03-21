Six players arrive as Super Eagles’ camp for Ghana opens in Abuja

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Super Eagles players on Monday started arriving at the team’s Abuja camp to prepare for the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles will face the Black Stars on Friday in Kumasi in the first leg game.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Babafemi Raji, told NAN that six players have arrived at the Abuja camp as at Monday morning, with more players being expected later in the day.

“I can confirm that we have six players in camp for now. More players are being expected today (Monday) however,” he said.

Raji said the early birds in camp include: Vice-Captain and Watford defender William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) and Frank Onyeka (Brentford), all based in England.

The rest are Leon Balogun (Rangers, Scotland), Ola Aina (Torino FC, Italy) and Odion Ighalo (Al Hilal, Saudi Arabia).

He said the mood in camp was already high as the team plans to begin training later on Monday as soon as more players arrive.

Raji assured that the Super Eagles would work round the clock to ensure they triumph over their Ghanaian counterparts and pick the ticket to Qatar 2022.

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Augustine Eguavoen had earlier released a 32-man provisional squad list for the epic battle.

The list is expected to be trimmed to 24 players before the first leg match in Kumasi on Friday.

NAN reports that the return leg tie holds on March 29 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The winners over the two legs will advance to the World Cup billed for Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.(NAN)

