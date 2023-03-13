Six guber candidates in Adamawa declare support for Gov Fintiri for March 18 election

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

Governorship candidates of six political parties in Adamawa on Monday in Yola directed their supporters and party members to vote for Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on March 18.

The candidates gave the directive when they paid a solidarity visit to the governor.

They are Malam Bello Babajo of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Malam Yahaya Chulde of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Mr Emmanuel John-Yerima of the National Rescue Movement NRM.

Others are Mr Ambrose Zenith of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Mr Babangida Furo of the Action Democratic Party (ADC).

Mr Babajo who spokes on behalf of the candidates said their decision to support the incumbent governor resulted from due consultation among stakeholders and parties’ supporters.

He said they observed that Gov. Fintiri’s administration was result-oriented, especially in the development of critical infrastructure, enhancement of workers welfare and security.

“Our resolve to join the result-oriented administration of Fintiri is a call to service of humanity and we will support him to emerge victorious at the election,’’ he said.

Responding, Gov. Fintiri appreciated the courage of the candidates, and said: “you will not regret your actions.’’

He urged them to be law-abiding and enjoined their supporters to turn out en-masse to vote for the PDP on Saturday.

In his remarks, Alhaji Atahiru Shehu, PDP chairman in Adamawa appreciated the candidates for taking the decision, which he said demonstrated their patriotism.

He called on party supporters not to be discouraged by the outcome of the presidential election of Feb. 25, stressing that the PDP was working to reclaim its mandate. (NAN)