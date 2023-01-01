1st January 2023

As Prof Michael Vickers said, “Toyin Falola is a force for good”.

1) His intrinsic and instrumental value – mentoring generations of younger scholars to be competitive in the rat race that is academics;

2) Did you say he is a historian, not only, he is the definition of the modern multidisciplinary humanities scholar;

3) He is not just a power house of limitless intellectual production; his work is visionary;

4) In these difficult times, he stands as a loud voice that is always uplifting Africa on the global stage and seeking pathways to rebuilding our institutions;

5) Master of networking, and for so many of us, a valued friend;

6) He is not God, he sins, who doesn’t.

The Falola response to the accolades: we have no time to praise ourselves when our country, our continent is doing so poorly. Let’s focus on building the big vision and ambition to make our continent a success story.

Fan club member Jibrin Ibrahim