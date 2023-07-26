Sit at home: Senate rejects political solution to Nnamdi Kanu case

…..seeks extradition, prosecution of Ekpa over sit-at-home orders in S/East

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Wednesday rejected the use of political solution approach in handling the case of Nnamdi Kanu, the aclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The upper chamber, which resolved to condemn the “sit at home” in totality as well as the nefarious activities of Simon Ekpa who is the gang leader, however declined to urge the Federal Government to use political solution to free Kanu who is being prosecuted for terrorism.

The Senate also resolved to “urge the Federal Government to collaborate with the Finish government and extradite Simon Ekpa for prosecution.

“Invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs (when appointed) and relevant stakeholders to carry out thorough investigation as well as bring other sponsors of the act to book.

The Senate decision was sequel to a motion “Condemning the Disruptive Nature of ‘Sit-At-Home’ Demonstrations in the South East-Nigeria” sponsored by Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West).

Izunaso’s motion was co-sponsored by all senators from the South East irrespective of political part affiliation.

They are Senators Orji Kalu (Abia North), Abaribe, Enyinnaya (Abia South), Victor Umeh, (Anambra Central), Darlington Nwokocha, (Abia Central), Nwebonyi Peter (Ebonyi North), Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South), David Umahi (Ebonyi South)

Ndubueze, Patrick Chiwuba (Ime North), Nwoye Tony (Anambra NNorth, Kenneth Emeka (Ebonyi Central), Okechukwu, Ezea (Enugu North), Onyewuchi Francis (Imo East), Osita Ngwu (Enugu West) and Chukwu Kelvin (Enugu East).

Izunaso said “thousands of innocent lives have been lost since this action started, and properties worth over a Trillion have been destroyed which has resulted in investors leaving the region.

“Further aware that the “sit-at-home” civil disobedience actions in the South East has led to the disruption/destruction of economic activities as well as immeasurable financial losses for businesses, workers, and the local economy. Because, when people are forced to stay at home and businesses remain closed, productivity declines, and income is reduced, thereby affecting livelihoods and economic growth.

He noted that the “sit-at-home” protests disrupts the education of students, leading to missed classes and delays in academic progress, adding that such prolonged disruptions have long-term effects on students’ learning outcomes and educational development;

“Disturbed that disruption of essential public services, such as healthcare, transportation, and waste disposal, continues to have severe impact during ‘sit-at-home” protests which adversely affect the well- being and safety of the general population living in the South East; Further disturbed that the “sit-at-home” protests continues to lead to acts of violence and clashes with law enforcement agencies which has led to uncountable loss of lives of innocent people, security agents and the protesters. As this increases the potential for criminal elements to take advantage of the situation to engage in looting or other unlawful activities while the people stayed at home.

“Worried that if the activities of Simon Ekpa, who is issuing the Illegal “sit at home” orders is not checked, he may succeed in corrupting the minds of Nigerian youths and turning them against the government which is tantamount to treasonable felony”.

However, speaking with journalists after plenary, Senator Izunaso insisted that political approach remains the best way to handle the case, saying that the ‘sit at home’ protests and destruction of lives and properties by enforcers of the orders in the South East would stop with his release.

