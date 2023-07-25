Sit-at-home order: Enugu Govt. gives conditions to re-open sealed shops

By Alex Enebeli

Enugu State Government has given conditions for the re-opening of 107 shops it sealed on Tuesday for obeying Mondays’ sit-at-home order by factional members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 107 shops, including malls and two banks, were sealed because they did not open on Monday as directed by the state government.

Among the sealed shops were 78 at Ogbete Main market, including Eco bank and Fidelity bank branches inside the market, 24 at Old Artisan Market and five at SPAR Mall.

The team had sealed one shop at the Eastern Shop Mall but later unsealed it.

The exercise was carried out by personnel from Enugu state government in conjunction with the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA).

The Secretary to Enugu State government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu, said all sealed businesses shall remain sealed for one week.

He said after one week, the owners of the shops would be required to provide their current tax clearance certificates and all other relevant revenue documents.

He said the documents would enable the state government review and consider the formal letters from the affected traders requesting that their shops be re-opened.

Onyia recalled that government had previously directed through announcements to the people and residents of Enugu State, that businesses and shops should open for normal businesses on Mondays and every work day.

“We warned that defaulting business premises and shop owners would be sealed and it is exactly what the government did on Monday, to enforce its earlier directives.

“Again, all considerations would start from July 28, from 2.00 pm at the Enugu State Capital Development Authority (ECTDA) headquarters,” he said.

Onyia pleaded to the people and residents of Enugu state to ensure they were properly guided concerning the development to avoid unwanted actions. (NAN)

