Sit at home: Methodist bishop sues for peace, equity, justice

By Maureen Atuonwu

The Enugu Diocese of the Methodist Church of Nigeria on Monday embarked on special prayers to seek an end to violence in the South East and Nigeria in general.

The prayer session was in line with the outcome of the Bishops’ Conference recently held in Enugu directing all denominations to sound bells in their churches by 11am on Monday for commencement of the special prayers.

In his sermon, the Methodist Archbishop, Most Rev Christopher Edeh prayed for total deliverance of the zone and the country from banditry, insurgency and terrorism.

The archbishop appealed to those who caused mayhem in the zone to have a rethink adding that the ‘sit at home’ order had caused a lot of damage to the economy of the South East.

Edeh prayed God to save the country from incessant maiming, kidnappings, killings and destruction of lives and property by evil doers.

”We come to you in tears Lord, because you are the only one that can save Nigeria from her current challenges. Everyone is confused; no one understands what is happening again as the society has lost focus.

“We pray for restoration of peace, justice, equity and fairness where everyone will have a sense of belonging,” Edeh said.

The archbishop also prayed for wisdom for leaders to be able to handle the security challenges as well as for protection of security agencies who sacrificed their lives in combating the vices.

He called on the youth to shun social vices and channel their potential for positive development of the country urging them to reject calls by politicians to engage in political thuggery.

Edeh however, urged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards to elect credible leaders who would save Nigeria from her socio economic and political crisis. (NAN)

