Sit-at-home: Ebonyi Police declare zero-tolerance for lawlessness citizens

August 23, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



The Police Command in Ebonyi and other security agencies said they would embark a state-wide intensive patrols as part of efforts to protect lives and property over the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that IPOB had fixed Monday every week for its sit-at-home programme.

The Police, however, warned against any or organisers of the sit-at-home programme to steer clear of such an order.

“We warn any or persons planning to disrupt the lawful activities of law-abiding citizens to desist it.

In a statement, issued to reporters in Abakaliki Sunday by the Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Loveth Odah, the of Police, Mr Aliyu Garba, directed the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Tactical/Operational units to monitor the activities of the group.

reiterated the Command’s zero-tolerance for lawlessness as the security agencies in the State would no longer fold their hands and watch any or persons infringe the fundamental rights of the law-abiding citizens in the name of sit-at-home order.

He urged all citizens to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation or harassment.

“The general public, especially parents and guardians, should monitor and discourage their children/wards engaging in any unlawful activity or acts as the long arm of the law definitely will catch up with any criminal,” the warned. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,