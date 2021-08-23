Sit-at-home: Ebonyi Police declare zero-tolerance for lawless citizens

The Police Command in Ebonyi and other security agencies said they would embark on a state-wide intensive patrols as part of efforts to protect lives and property over the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that IPOB had fixed Monday every week for its sit-at-home programme.

The Police, however, warned against any group or organisers of the sit-at-home programme to steer clear of such an order.

“We warn any group or persons planning to disrupt the lawful activities of law-abiding citizens to desist from it.

In a statement, issued to reporters in Abakaliki on Sunday by the Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Loveth Odah, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Garba, directed the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Tactical/Operational units to monitor the activities of the group.

Garba reiterated the Command’s zero-tolerance for lawlessness as the security agencies in the State would no longer fold their hands and watch any group or persons infringe on the fundamental rights of the law-abiding citizens in the name of sit-at-home order.

He urged all citizens to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation or harassment.

“The general public, especially parents and guardians, should monitor and discourage their children/wards from engaging in any unlawful activity or criminal acts as the long arm of the law definitely will catch up with any criminal,” the Commissioner warned. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...