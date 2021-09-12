Sit-at-home, against Igbo interest, says Nnamani

Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, (-Enugu), Chairman, on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, has called an end to the ‘sit-at-home’ order, the proscribed IPOB in the South East.

Nnamani, who made the call in a statement he issued to newsmen, on Sunday, in Abuja, noted that the order had brought the economy and life in the region to its knees.


The one time governor of Enugu, also condemned the attack on citizens who went about their legitimate businesses, on account of the sit -at- home order.

The lawmaker said the trinity of the  Igbo character was defined by  hard work, adding that  the sit-at-home was antithetical to trait and a betrayal of Igbo interest.

He then called on those behind the order to discontinue forthwith, following the continuous damage to the economy and psyche of the Igbo people.

”Most of our people live on daily income. Think of the market women who depend on daily earnings to feed their families. Think of students writing external examinations denied to the venues.

”How does enslaving our people, denial of means of livelihood, add value to our quest equity and justice? If others reject us, should we also reject ourselves?

”It stands to reason that sit-at-home cannot be a way forward .We cannot abandon ourselves.

”In our struggle equity and justice in the Nigerian federation, we cannot inadvertently inflict more injuries on ourselves by sit-at-home order,” he stated.

Nnamani, therefore, urged all men and women of goodwill to prevail on the protagonists of the sit-at-home order, to restore normalcy in the region.

He added that with tenacity of purpose and determination, the quest equity and justice would be realised and not with violence. (NAN)

