Sit-at-home: Aba commercial hub shut grounds businesses

May 31, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Social and Economic in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia was on Monday grounded to a halt following Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) sit--home order.

Only few persons who appear to have come out to check happenings in their environments were seen on the which had been taken over by  youths playing football.

The pro-Biafra group led by Nnamdi Kanu had in a statement, ordered people from the South-east to sit home between May 30 and May 31 for its annual Biafra Remembrance Day.

In the statement, Kanu said the day was set aside in to remember over 5 million Biafrans who died the three-year civil war in  esteem 1967 to 1970 .

News Agency of Nigeria () that the central town district of Main Park, Industry Road, St Michael’s Road, and others were deserted on Monday.

The ever busy Osisioma junction which leads the city of Aba was deserted.

The main markets in Aba which includes Cemetery Road, Ahia Ohuru, Ekeoha also known as Shopping Centre, Ariaria International and Asa Nnentu spare parts markets were all under lock and key.

Apostle Chidiebere , a Transpoter, told that he was staying away from work to heed the warning.

“It is also very important that we respect fallen heroes by remembering their sacrifice the war.

“We should also use this opportunity to let the world know through disposition what befell people the Biafra-Nigeria war, and to discourage governments from taking decisions and moves that could result to another war,” he said.

A community leader in Aba South LGA, Chief Ibewuchi Ndimele, said was going back on the peoples resolve to observe the order.

He said the order was a welcome development because it was made to honour people of Biafra that were brutally murdered for asking for their rights.

 Ndimele urged the government to stop Igbo marginalization and give them a sense of belonging. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,