Sirika urges Nigerians to embrace peace, unity

The Minister of Aviation, Alhaji Hadi Sirika, has appeal to Nigerians to embrace peace and unity for the overall development of the country.
Sirika spoke to News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday, on the sideline of his courtesy visit to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk in Daura, Katsina State.
He spoke to the people of Daura emirate on the need to eschew violence and embracing peace, tranquillity and unity.
These, he said, are necessary in order to maintain togetherness, brotherhood and overall unity of Nigeria.
“No country can achieve salvation, sustainable socio-economic and political development without peace and unity among the citizenry,’’ the minister said.
He urged people of Katsina, in particular, to be good ambassadors of peace and unity of the nation.
He cited the saying of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) on the gravity of the offence for anybody who dispossesses others of their property.
Sirika encouraged Nigerians to shun any activity that contravenes societal norms or the laws of the land.
In his remarks, the Emir thanked the minister for always showing compassion to Nigerian citizens.
Farouk urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in building the nation and pray for the peace and unity of the country. (NAN)
Leave a Reply