Sirika urges Nigerians to embrace peace, unity

The Minister of Aviation, Alhaji Hadi Sirika, has appeal to Nigerians to embrace peace and unity for the overall development of the country.

Sirika spoke to News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday, on the sideline of his courtesy visit to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk in Daura, Katsina State.

He spoke to the people of Daura emirate on the need to eschew violence and embracing peace, tranquillity and unity.

These, he said, are necessary in order to maintain togetherness, brotherhood and overall unity of Nigeria.

“No country can achieve salvation, sustainable socio-economic and political development without peace and unity among the citizenry,’’ the minister said.