Sen. Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation has called on the National Assembly to legislate stiffer punishment for public asset vandalism.

Sirika made the call on Monday in Abuja during a town hall meeting organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture with the theme: “Protecting Public Infrastructure “.

The minister said that such move would help to stop or drastically reduce level of stealing and vandalism of public asset across the nation.

Sirika said efforts should be made to expose; arrest and prosecute all those who engaged in buying pilfered infrastructure items along with those who brought such to them for sale.

“Unfortunately, we have a very huge work of vandalism of our critical equipment. This poses a threat to our national security assets. The equipment vandalism in aviation is a catastrophe.

“Very high frequency Radio range, other instruments belonging to Nigerian Meteorological Agency among others in the airports are over destroyed. This is dangerous for flights.

“It is a serious business, we should not allow it. The National Assembly should quickly enact a law to ensure that those people are punished maximally, “ he said.

Sirika said he ought to call attention of the President Muhammadu Buahri to the level of destruction of Enugu Airport runway before it was repaired by the Federal Government with huge amount of money.

According to the minister, civil aviation is not all about terminal buildings.

Sirika said that major important instruments in the civil aviation were not easily seen.

“When people think of civil aviation, they think of terminal buildings. Yes, we are proud of infrastructure which is part of civil aviation.

“But terminal buildings are not standing alone. There is more in civil aviation that is very rear, separate and securely, “ he said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, said the meeting was deliberately programmed to coincide with the first anniversary of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said that the platform would also allow the ministers to speak directly to Nigerians about their achievements, challenges and upcoming programmes.

According to him, railways tracks are being subjected to wanton destruction, bridge railings are being removed, manhole covers are being pilfered, just as street lights and critical aviation infrastructure are being damaged or stolen.

“The idea of town hall meetings was conceived as part of efforts by the Ministry of Information and Culture to bridge communication gap between the government and the citizenry.

“Also, to keep the citizenry better informed of the policies and programmes of the Federal Government, “ he said. (NAN)

