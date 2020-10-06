Sirika commends Obiano over Anambra airport construction

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Tuesday, commended Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra for embarking on the construction of a cargo airport in the state.

A statement issued by Mr James Odaudu, the Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, quoted Sirika as saying this when he received Obiano in his office in Abuja.

According to Sirika, the construction of the airport by the Anambra government will positively impact on the economic development of the state and the South-East zone as a whole.

He saied that the ministry and its agencies would always give necessary guide and cooperation to states embarking on such projects in order to ensure that all the internationally-set standards were met.

“Airports can be viable if they are built with specific objectives. Hopefully, Anambra airport will be successful in serving the interests of the trading population of the state and its environs,’’ he added.

The minister advised Obiano to sustain the ongoing collaboration with the regulatory authorities to ensure that all regulations and guidelines for the construction and operation of airports were met.

Earlier, Obiano said that the cargo airport, located at Umueri, would be ready for inauguration in April 2021, adding that the state would be honoured to have the minister perform the exercise.

“We are sure of the date because we have the money to compete it. We are not asking for any assistance neither are we taking any loan. I am here personally to brief you on the project and to invite you to inaugurate it for us in April 2021.

“The decision to embark on the airport project was actually based on catering for the economic interests of the state and its environs.

“The airport, which has the second longest runway in the country after the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, is being built with the best available materials, with a guaranteed lifespan of 100 years,” he said.

According to him, the airport is just a few kilometres away from Onitsha town, the economic nerve centre of the South-East zone.

The governor, who said that the airport was strategically located, described it as a worthwhile investment.

Obiano said that the construction of the airport had been guided by recommendations and guidelines of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to meet the best international standards. (NAN)