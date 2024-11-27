SIREXE 2024 Conference: Shettima departs for Abidjan

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday departed Abuja for Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, to attend the opening of the International Exhibition of Extractive and Energy Resources

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday departed Abuja for Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, to attend the opening of the International Exhibition of Extractive and Energy Resources (SIREXE) 2024 conference.

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Media & Communications, Office of the Vice-President, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said conference is holding from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, at the Abidjan Exhibition Centre and Shettima is attending on the invitation of Côte d’Ivoire’s Vice President, Tiémoko Koné.

Nkwocha said Shettima would utilise the event to share Nigeria’s experience in the hydrocarbon exploration and production sectors.

He said that the Vice-President “is expected to return to Abuja later today’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports SIREXE conference is an international event organised by the government of Côte d’Ivoire.

It focuses on policies and strategy for the sustainable development of the extractive and energy industries. (NAN)