The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF), says it has trained 4000 youths on various skills in the 19 northern states and FCT and empowered them with funds to start businesses.

The Managing Director of the foundation, Abubakar Umar, made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) on Monday in Kaduna.

Umar said that the training was to assist the youths overcome economic challenges, especially during COVID-19 era, and steer them away from criminality.

He said the training became imperative because the mass unemployment among the youth population had contributed to the high level of insecurity in the country.

The managing director explained that the foundation had been on the entrepreneurship and skills acquisition programme for the past six years.

“Throughout this period, we went from state to state to train the youth – male and female – on entrepreneurship and skills acquisition.

“The programme is facilitated by our team of experts and consultants, and during this period we trained over 4000 northern youths in various skills.

“We call them the Sir Ahmadu Bello Enterprenuer Ambassadors; we also provide them with capitals to set up businesses.”

Umar said that the training was largely on tailoring, cosmetology, leather woks, dyeing, interior decoration, bakery, carpentry, auto mechanic, phone repair, fishery, and poultry.

According to him, the foundation has dedicated some money in bank to be accessed by the young entrepreneurs.

“In each state, after the training, the participants organise themselves to form a cooperative and register with the Corporate Affairs Commission to access the funds.

“I am happy to say that Kwara State has accessed it. The beneficiaries are now into rice farming.

“Also, the young entrepreneurs in Borno State have accessed the loan and they are into fishery,” he said.

The managing director said the foundation was also going to engage in soft skills training.

“The programme is going to look at every state with existing SMEs that are doing business,” he said.

Umar said further that the foundation would continue to support all programmes that would empower youths and women and encourage the use of skills in the creation of more wealth.

NAN reports that the SABMF was established by the 19 northern state governors, in collaboration with associates and family of Sir Ahmadu Bello.

It aims to promote the exemplary ideals and good legacies of Sir Ahmadu Bello. (NAN)

