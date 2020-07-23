Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation seeks end to killings in Southern Kaduna

Share the news













Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation on Thursday called for an end to the seemingly unending bloodletting Kaduna state, particularly in Kajuru Local Government Area and in the southern parts of the state.The Managing Director of the foundation, Mr Abubakar Umar said in a statement that religion and ethnic reasons should never be justifications for the killings going on in any part of the state.

“Despite the commendable efforts of the Kaduna state government and security agencies to end the crisis, destruction of lives and property have not abated.“Reports of banditry and inter-ethnic revenge killings only point to the fact that there are some diabolic forces, who would rather profit from the crisis than allow for peaceful resolution of the situation,” he said.

He expressed the foundation’s belief that no society can thrive without regard for the sanctity of human life.He added that the foundation stood for “mutual respect for human dignity and fundamental human rights as guaranteed by our constitution.

“Mayhem in whatever name or guise is retrogressive and barbaric, which stands condemned.”

Umar, therefore, called on “all people of good conscience” to join hands with the relevant authorities to end the crisis.

“We also enjoin all political, religious, and traditional leaders in southern Kaduna to support the authorities in ensuring that peace returns to the area,” he said.

The managing director of the foundation also called on the authorities to step up efforts at ensuring that criminal elements and groups found to have been involved in the Kajuru quandary were made to face the law in an open and transparent manner to serve as deterrent to others.

“The foundation believes that it is only when peace, mutual trust, and respect are engendered that socio-economic development can be achieved.“We passionately appeal to all concerned to bring to an end this unacceptable and needless carnage in the land,” he added. (NAN)

