he Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd is 80 per cent effective against death from the disease, a recent real-world study in Chile has shown.

The Sinovac vaccine is also 67 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic infection, 85 per cent effective in preventing hospitalisations, and 89 per cent effective in preventing patients from entering intensive care units, according to the study released by the Chilean government on Friday.

Rodrigo Yanez, Chile’s vice trade minister who forged a deal with Sinovac to host the clinical trial of the vaccine, told the media that the data showed Chile had made “the right bet.”

Speaking to Reuters, Yanez said, “It’s a game changer for that vaccine and I think it ratifies quite graphically the discussion over its efficacy.” (Xinhua/NAN)

