Sinovac vaccine 80% effective against COVID-19-related death – Chilean gov’t study

April 20, 2021 Favour Lashem Foreign, News, Project 0



he Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd is 80 per cent effective against death from the disease, a recent - study in Chile shown.

The Sinovac vaccine is also 67 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic , 85 per cent effective in preventing hospitalisations, and 89 per cent effective in preventing patients from entering intensive care units, according to the study released by the Chilean government on Friday.

Rodrigo Yanez, Chile’s vice trade forged a deal with Sinovac to the clinical trial of the vaccine, told the media that the showed Chile had made “the right bet.”

Speaking to Reuters, Yanez said, “It’s a game changer for that vaccine and think it ratifies quite graphically the discussion over its efficacy.” (Xinhua/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,