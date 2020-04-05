Single mother commits suicide over lover’s alleged cheating

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The neighbourhood of Mpape in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory was thrown into confusion, Saturday over the death of a young lady who committed suicide.

Rejoice, as she was simply known decided to end it all by taking her own life when she found out that her boyfriend was cheating on her with another lady.

Before the incident occurred, the 23yr old single mother, whose child is not fathered by her present lover, was said to be threatening to commit suicide if her boyfriend does not stop the cheating game.

According to Newsdiaryonline source who spoke with our reporter on phone, Rejoice was solely dependant on her lover for her upkeep and that of the child, which was the reason she became heartbroken when the man found a new love interest.

“Therefore she deliberately ingested Sniper, a pesticide substance which led to her death.

Rejoice’s body was found in the bathroom and when neighbours rushed her to the hospital, she was confirmed already dead on arrival.