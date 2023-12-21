‘Singing is good remedy for depression’ says Music enthusiast

A Music Enthusiast, Ms Olayemi Amale-Onidare, says singing can serve as a good remedy for depression and sadness.



Amale-Onidare, also the found

er, Ohla 360 Imagery, a musical outfit, said this when she spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the sideline of Karaoke Carnival organised by the outfit in Abuja.

She said that the economic challenges in the country had made lots of people to slip into depression losing their sense of living.



“There is so much hardship in Nigeria translating into depression for a lot of people; the rate of people committing suicide and being depressed is on the rise.

“Research shows that karaoke reduces stress level, boost confidence and creativity.

“I have tested it out and it actually works, whenever you are sad just project lyrics, sing along and before you know it, you will be good.



“I initiated this programme because I wanted to transfer what I experienced to other people to make people happy and come out of depression,” she said.

Amale-Onidare encouraged people going through life challenges to create happiness for themselves by singing, to prevent them from slipping into depression.

“Depression is real but make it unreal for yourself ,sing and have fun with family and friends this will go a long way to reduce stress and depression.

‘’Research shows that when people sing, some endorphins that reduce stress and anxiety are released,’’ she said.

She said that when people sing, their stress level would go down thereby helping to boost their confidence.

‘’Karaoke is all about that.’’ (NAN)

By Angela Atabo

