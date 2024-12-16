Singer Runtown drops new single “Like Water” after long hiatus

Sensational Nigerian singer, Douglas Agu, popularly known as Runtown, has released a hit single “Like Water” marking an exciting comeback after a long break

By Chinemerem Ndinojue

Sensational Nigerian singer, Douglas Agu, popularly known as Runtown, has released a hit single “Like Water” marking an exciting comeback after a long break from the music scene.

The ‘Ghetto University’ crooner had earlier in the weekend teased his curious fans with a post on his Instagram page, hinting on the release before dropping the song.

The singer shared a striking photo, he captioned, “New Single dropping midnight!! Lock in.”

“Like Water”, produced by Blaise Beatz highlights Runtown’s unique fusion of Afrobeats, R&B, and reggae, showcasing his signature style and impressive creativity.

Now streaming on major platforms, “Like Water” has further solidifies Runtown’s position as one of Afrobeat’s leading voices.

This release marks a historic return for Runtown, who has been quiet in recent times, after hitting classic projects including “Gallardo”, featuring Davido and the global hit, “Mad Over You.”

“Gallardo” achieved commercial success and won the “Best Collaboration of the Year” award at the 2014 edition of the Nigeria Entertainment Awards. ((NAN)