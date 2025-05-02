Simon Ekpa will soon be repatriated for supporting Kanu, witness tells court

A prosecution witness, identified as PW-AAA, on Friday, said that Simon Ekpa would soon be brought from Finland to Nigeria to face trial for supporting Nnamdi Kanu

By Taiye Agbaje



A prosecution witness, identified as PW-AAA, on Friday, said that Simon Ekpa would soon be brought from Finland to Nigeria to face trial for supporting Nnamdi Kanu in the agitation for Republic of Biafra.

PW-AAA, one of the Department of State Service (DSS) operatives that arrested Kanu in 2015 at a Lagos hotel, told Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja in the ongoing trial of Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The witness, whose real name was not mentioned because of security reasons, stated this during cross examination by Kanu’s counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN.

Earlier, the Federal Government also tendered more items recovered from Kanu and admitted as exhibits by the court.

These include one black laptop, two multi mix transmitters, one mini white Apple iPad with a pouch, one grey Apple iPad with a pouch, one grey MacBook with a pouch, one grey MacBook with case, one mini drone sound wave speaker, and two mini white speakers.

Others are one large computer mouse, one white adaptor, one laptop adaptor and one carton bag with laptop, two 3G modems, two Glo modems, one Glo Hawaii modem, one MTN modem, one Etisalat modem, one flash drive and one camcorder.

These also included one hand recorder in a black pouch, one MacBook Pro adaptor, one Mic stand, one Phillips headphone, one radio sharp mic with cord, one pro sound mic with cord and one 4G LTE modem.

Others are a bunch of cards, one power adaptor for mixer, one Easy Blaze white modem, one Samsung phone,1 black Motorola phone and one Nokia phone.

Also found on him are “one black Samsung phone, one black phone, 1 D-Link black modem, one 8GB flash drive, one extension wire adaptor, one pair of shoes, one belt, one pair of ciderwood sneakers and one footwear.

“One black Softech wristwatch, two singlets, one sealed Hermes perfume, one Trinket, one Pokham perfume, one Fredrick Peckham wristwatch, one Diesel wristwatch, one Alexander Christy collection wristwatch, one Club wristwatch.

“Others are a bank MasterCards, copies of documents, one copy of IPOB complementary card, documents tagged IPOB, one white clipper, one bottle of medicine, one Oman perfume, one Mini scented oils, one empty black purse.

“Others are one Nigerian passport bearing the names Okwu Kanu Nwannekaibeya Nnamdi Ngozichukwu and one British passport bearing the name Okwu Kanu Nwannekaibeya, one black purse, one passport holder, one card holder, one box of Rocarden wristwatch and four bundles of cords.”

While being cross examined, PW-AAA said no weapon was recovered from the IPOB leader during his arrest in Lagos.

He also said that no arms was recovered from the lady arrested along with Kanu.

He said though the recovered items might not be ordinarily offensive, the intention of the defendant might be otherwise.

PW-AAA also told the court that he did not analyse any of the items recovered because his mandate was to effect arrest and obtain statement from Kanu.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter until May 6, May 7 and May 8 for continuation of cross examination.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)