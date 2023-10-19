Simon Ekpa hosts three-day conference on Biafra Referendum

By Chimezie Godfrey

Simon Ekpa, the leader of Biafra Republic Government in Exile has unveiled plans to host Igbos from across the world in a three-day extraordinary conference in Finland aimed at achieving Biafra referendum.

Ekpa, who doubles as the Prime Minister of BRGIE and Finland Lawyer, disclosed this in a statement made available to the Newsdiary, noting that the event would kick off on 21st to 23rd October 2023.

According to him, the conference would witnessed a wide range of south east personalities across the globe.

Ekpa said the the main goal of the conference is the achievement of Biafra liberation.

Discussants led by Ekpa would speak on the topic, “Case studies of countries which were able to have referendum successfully”.

Ekpa is a popular seperatist who had been forefront in the pursuit of Biafra independence.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

