Bayelsa government says it will soon provide more canoes to ease means of transportation caused by blockage of Silver River at Aguobiri in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Moses Teibowei, the state’s Commissioner for Works made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yenagoa.

NAN reports that the blockage was to pave way for the construction of a bridge in the ongoing Yenagoa-Oporoma road project.

Teibowei said the state government was aware of the hardship caused by the blockage and would soon address the hardship.

“The ministries of Works and Health are collaborating on the relief measures. We are providing some 20 canoes on each side of the blockage.

“The idea is that residents going to their farms or fishing expeditions will anchor their boats on one side of the blockage, cross over and use the canoes on the other side to their destinations and verse versa.

“The Ministry of Health will provide medical assistance to residents that may suffer from one hazard or the other due to the blockage.

“We have engaged youths to evacuate water hyacinth and debris from the floating jetty at the scene of the blockage,” Teibowei said.

He added that the blockage would last for four months.

On the environmental and economic impact of the project, the commissioner said the state government ensured that the contractor handling the project adopted best practices.

He said the technology deployed had been used in many advanced countries. (NAN)

