Significance of the Senate’s vote of confidence in Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President





By Rt. Hon ESEME EYIBOH

The vote of confidence passed by the Nigerian Senate in the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, is a significant development, particularly amidst the current unfolding events within the Upper Legislative Chamber of the National Assembly.

This resolution was unanimously passed during last Thursday’s Plenary, following a motion moved under Orders 40 and 51 by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), and seconded by the Deputy Minority Leader, Olalere Oyewumi (Osun West). This motion underscores the need for clarity, adherence to legislative rules and a renewed focus on governance. The decision came just 48 hours after the suspended Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, addressed the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in New York, claiming her suspension resulted from her allegations of sexual harassment against Senator Akpabio. However, the Senators urged Nigerians not to let these allegations distract them from appreciating the core legislative duties of the National Assembly.

The vote of confidence not only reflects the Senate’s unity and solidarity with Senator Akpabio but also underscores its commitment to preserve the integrity of the institution.

This overwhelming support for the Senate leadership comes as no surprise to many who have closely followed Senator Akpabio’s bipartisan leadership since his assumption of office. Under his stewardship, for the first time in the annals of the history of the Senate, women have been appointed as Chairpersons of “Grade A” committees; a clear demonstration of the Senate’s gender sensitivity. Furthermore, after years of delay, the 10th Senate has successfully restored Nigeria’s budget cycle to the January-December schedule, facilitating more effective implementation and oversights.

The Senate has also received praise for the mature manner in which it handled the controversies surrounding the Tax Reform Bills introduced by the Executive. An Ad-Hoc Committee was set up to address the concerns raised, build consensus and educate the public on the economic importance of the proposed law, which helped to allay fears from various sectors.

Additionally, contrary to earlier predictions that the 10th Senate would serve as a rubber stamp for the Executive, the Senate, under Akpabio’s leadership, has upheld the principle of separation of powers while maintaining a constructive working relationship with the Executive. In the screening of the ministerial nominees, the Senate jettisoned the usual “Take-a-bow-and-go” approach, ensuring all nominees underwent thorough scrutiny. It was through this process that three key ministerial nominees were dropped from the list.

In another instance, the Senate declined the request from the President to approve the sending of troops to Niger Republic against the military junta that ousted the democratically elected government. This decision helped to prevent potential loss of lives and property, which would have ensued had the request been granted.

The economic hardship caused by the withdrawal of the fuel subsidy at the beginning of the current administration led to widespread distress among Nigerians, with long queues at petrol stations and severe shortages of petroleum products. In response, the 10th Senate conducted an oversight visit to the Dangote Refinery, which sparked concerns regarding the management of Nigeria’s oil and gas resources. This prompted the Senate Leadership to establish an Ad-Hoc Committee to investigate these activities and recommend necessary legislative actions. This led to a Presidential directive requiring the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL) to sell crude oil to local refineries in Naira. As a result, Dangote Refinery has reduced its pump price, and two previously idle refineries have resumed operations. Today, Nigerians are beginning to experience relief, with long queues at petrol stations disappearing due to increased products’ availability.

Akpabio’s transformative leadership as Chairman of the 10th National Assembly has also elevated Nigeria’s presence in international legislative diplomacy. In October 2023, Senator Akpabio of Nigeria was elected to the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) during its 147th Summit in Luanda, Angola—an achievement the country never attained in 60 years.

By reaffirming their support for Akpabio, the Senators are sending a strong message: they will not be swayed by any unfounded allegations against the Senate leadership. Instead, they have chosen to stand behind their leader, demonstrating their commitment to stability and continuity in Nigeria’s legislature.

The vote of confidence also emphasizes the critical role of institutional loyalty and solidarity in Nigeria’s legislative landscape. By rallying behind their leader, the Senators are upholding the integrity of the Senate and its processes, reflecting continued support for a leader committed to selfless service, enthronement of justice, and demonstration of implicit support to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu’s Administration.

•Rt. Hon Eseme Eyiboh is Special Adviser, Media/Publicity, and official spokesperson to the President of the 10th Senate.