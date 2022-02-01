Sightsavers tasks FG, stakeholders on ending NTDs

Dr Sunday Isiyaku, Nigeria Country Director for Sightsavers, an NGO, has called on the Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders to intensify efforts to end Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in the country.

Isiyaku made the call in a statement issued by Esther Bature, Country Advocacy Coordinator of the organisation, on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NTDs include dengue, trachoma, lymphatic filariasis, schistosomiasis, intestinal worms and river blindness.

They are called `neglected’ because they generally afflict the world’s poor and historically have not received as much attention as other diseases.

“More than 160 million Nigerians remain at risk from the diseases trachoma, lymphatic filariasis, schistosomiasis, intestinal worms and river blindness according to World Health Organisation data from 2020.

“However, five states have been able to stop mass treatments against the disease river blindness and begin post treatment monitoring, the final step on the path to elimination.

“This ground-breaking achievement shows that the country can end the enormous harm these preventable diseases cause to the poorest and most marginalised people. But more work is needed.

“There is need for the Federal Government and other relevant stakeholder to intensify effort to end the diseases in the country.

“NTDs cause excruciating pain and disability to more than 1.7 billion people around the world, trap people in a cycle of poverty, stop children from going to school and causing social isolation,’’ Isiyaku said

The Sightsavers Country Director said Nigeria had made progress toward ending the suffering caused by NTDs.

“Thanks to the hardwork of dedicated health workers and community volunteers, but we still have a long way to go.

“For example, we know that access to clean water, hygiene and good sanitation helps stop these diseases from spreading, and this must be a priority for our country,’’ he said.

He stressed the need for new commitment, adding that governments should show leadership, particularly following recent global cuts on funding which have put elimination targets at risk.

“A person suffering from one of these diseases should be able to walk into their community health centre and find staff who are trained to diagnose their condition, provide suitable care and have access to the drugs they need.

“We would like to see the improvement of care and treatment for all NTDs, which to-date have often been covered by international aid, our own national health plan and supported by federal and state budgets.

“However, everyone has a part to play in eliminating NTDs and stopping them from becoming neglected again.

“Sightsavers has decades of experience building partnerships and networks in over 30 countries to support the control and elimination of trachoma, river blindness, lymphatic filariasis, schistosomiasis and intestinal worms,’’ he said. (NAN)

