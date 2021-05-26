The Mission to Seafarers (MTS), on Wednesday in Lagos, unveiled a N16 million Hyundai bus donated to it by the SIFAX Group to aid movement of seafarers.

Mr Adebayo Sarumi, Chairman, Management Committee, MTS Lagos, said during the unveiling that the bus would facilitate the transportation of seafarers from the port to a place where they would stay until departure.

He pointed out that the Mission to Seafarers offered logistics to 200 ports in about 156 countries, and that the group was funded through donations by stakeholders.

He said the bus would offer transport logistics to foreign seafarers, rather than borrowing buses as was the case in the past.

“MTS is a christian charity group devoted to the welfare of sailors who live day and night to bring trade into a country.

“Also, without exchange of goods and services, there will be no world because God made the world in such a way that some parts are sleeping while others are awake, some are cold while some are warm, some grow coco while others grow apple.

“The world needs that exchange from one point to the other and it is the seafarers that make the exchange possible,” he said.

Sarumi said seafarers often faced difficulties, citing the example of someone coming from Shanghai, passing through the pacific on a journey that could last six weeks or more.

He said such seafarers could stay in a bunker, face storms, rationing of food and water, which could even be exhausted and create serious problems.

“So, whenever they come to shore, you see evidence that they have gone through a lot and it is for this that the idea came about to establish in every port of the world a mission centre that can take care of them.

“They will visit, talk and share medical and spiritual services with them and discuss on problems they faced at sea and as much as possible solve some for them and even legal services,” Sarumi said.

He said MTS was a group of volunteers, assisted and encouraged by the Anglican diocese of Nigeria.

“Our services are for everybody, wether you are a Christian or Moslem, as far as you are a seafarer visiting our port, you are most welcome,” he said.

Sarumi noted that SIFAX was a major promoter of what they stood for, adding that MTS needed more support.

“It is possible for us to appeal to foreign bodies, our international headquarters sometimes assist us, International Transport Federation (ITF) also assists but we the owner of the load will carry it where it is heaviest,” he said.

He urged other stakeholders such as terminal operators, ship agencies, ship owners, importers and exporters to support the group.

Mrs Eniola Jegede, Executive Director Business Development and Strategic Planning SIFAX noted that seafarers were the engine of the maritime sector and should be taken care of.

“We understand that they are always away from their families for a very long time and this can be counter productive, and so we appreciate the efforts of MTS in standing in the gap and encouraging them.

“We are presenting the bus to MTS because we understand what they stand for and we want to encourage and empower them to do more.

SIFAX Group will always support laudable initiatives in Nigeria and globally,” she said. (NAN)

