Sierra Leone imposes nationwide curfew

Sierra Leone has imposed a nationwide curfew after unidentified gunmen attacked a military barracks and attempted to break into an armoury in Freetown, the capital city.

The order is contained in a statement by Chernor Bah, information and civic education minister, conveyed via https://statehouse.gov.sl, on Sunday

According to Bah, President Julius Bio declared the nationwide curfew following the security breach at the military barracks in Freetown.

The minister quoted Bio as reaffirming government’s determination to protect democracy and peace, adding that security forces were in control of the situation.

“In the early hours of Sunday, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armoury at the Wilberforce barracks. They have been rebuffed.

“A nationwide curfew has been declared with immediate effect. We strongly advise citizens to stay indoors.”

The minister recalled that Bio addressed the nation in the early hours of Sunday during which he alerted Sierra Leoneans of the security breach in Freetown.

“Some unidentified individuals attacked the military armoury. However, they were repelled by our gallant security forces and calm has been restored.

“As the combined team of our security forces continues to route out the remnant of the fleeing renegades, a nationwide curfew has been declared and citizens are encouraged to stay indoors.

“The peace of our beloved nation is priceless; we shall continue to protect the peace and security of Sierra Leone against the forces that wish to truncate our much-cherished stability.

“We remain resolute in our determination to protect democracy in Sierra Leone and I urge all Sierra Leoneans to unite towards this collective responsibility.” Bio had said during the broadcast. (NAN)

By Fortune Abang

