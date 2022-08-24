Shutdown: Kwara Govt pays outstanding N22.5m NBC fee

By Toba Ajayi

The Kwara Government has settled the N22.5 million outstanding Licence Fee to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), which accumulated since 2006.



Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq gave the approval for the immediate payment of the debt to the commission.



This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Wednesday by the Press Secretary, Ministry of Communications, Mr Ayobami Ashaolu.



The state Commissioner for Communications, Mr Olabode Towoju, said that the state government had paid N10 million out of the initial N32.5 million debt since September last year.



“Kwara state is blessed with a responsible and highly responsive governor. This debt was passed down from the previous administrations in the state since 2006.



“As someone who puts Kwara first, the governor has approved the payment of N22.5 million to clear the NBC fee.



“Our governor is committed to meeting people’s expectations and exceeding such, and this can also be likened to the way he promptly paid off the UBEC counterpart fund that the administrations before him did not deem fit to do.



“Undoubtedly, Kwara is indeed blessed with a good governor. No wonder he has been named the ‘Exceptional Governor’,” said Towoju.



The commissioner commended the way AbdulRazaq has been releasing funds to various sectors of the state to ensure smooth running of the system.



He described the governor as “goal getter” and a leader that deliver on his promises.



“Recently, he released funds for the accreditation of courses in state-owned institutions because of his commitment to the education sector and not only that, our health system has never had it this good.



“See the construction of roads ongoing almost everywhere and the projects being embarked upon in the state,” said the commissioner.



Towoju urged people of the state to put Kwara first in all their dealings and as well cooperate with the AbdulRazaq-led administration to take the state to a new height. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

