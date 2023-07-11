Shut Your Door Against Desperate Lobbyists, Col Umar advises Tinubu

Former Military Governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar( rtd) has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to avoid those he called desperate Lobbyists.

In a statement Monday, Umar said, “Mr Pesident please avoid the company of people who show embarrassing desperation in lobbying for appointment in your government.

“Public Office is a trust which should not be extended to persons of dubious character particularly former Governors who have bankrupted their states and left them with heavy debt burden and deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines.

“You cannot afford to be diverted from the onerous task of reclaiming the country which Dr Umar Ardo correctly characterised as a failed state.”

Read the text of his statement below:

Shut Your Door Against Desperate Lobbyists, Mr President

Col. A.D Umar (Rtd)

