Shut down: Arik Air apologises to passengers over flights disruption

Share the news













The management of Arik Air on Monday apologised to its customers whose travel plans were disrupted by the picketing of operations by some Aviation unions on Sept. 14.

Mr Adebanji Ola, Manager, Communications of Arik Air, made the apology in a statement in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the operations of Arik Air on Sept. 14 was shut down by the Aviation unions over alleged non payment of staff salaries since April, after placing 90 per cent of the workforce on compulsory leave and other anti-labour practices.

Ola said: “We wish to place on record that the picketing was illegal and has no backing of the aviation unions whose leadership have embraced dialogue by attending mediatory meetings called by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

“The management strongly condemns this action and once again assures all stakeholders of a safe and conducive working environment.

“We shall also protect the interest of the flying public for a safe, friendly and on time travelling experience.

“We are already working with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Aviation and NCAA to resolve all pending issues with the unions and a section of the staff, ” he said.

The spokesperson, however, assured customers with valid tickets who could not fly on Monday to modify such tickets at no cost for future travels.

“We are working to bring the situation under control and the public will be advised accordingly. (NAN)