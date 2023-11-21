Shun reckless lifestyle, Makinde tells corps members 

By Olatunde Ajayi

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Tuesday, cautioned corps members deployed to the state against engaging in reckless lifestyle that could jeopardise the objectives of their service year.

Makinde gave the caution during the closing of the 2023 Batch ‘C’ Stream I Orientation Course for corps members deployed to the state, at Iseyin town.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Wasilat Adegoke, urged the corps members to impact positively on their various host communities.

He also enjoined the corps members posted to schools to impact the knowledge acquired from their various institutions on the younger ones and join hands with the government in making the state an enviable one.

“It is pertinent for me to warn you against reckless lifestyle. You should be able to account creditably for the way you spend your service year.

“Service year is not for gallivanting but should be a period of sober reflection on what you can make out of yourselves after the service year.

“On our part as government, we are mindful of the purpose of establishing the NYSC scheme and we intend to offer a conducive environment for you to thrive,” he said.

The governor called on the corps members to lay their hands on some skills and develop an entrepreneurial spirit to be able to sustain themselves after service.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Abel Odoba, encouraged the corps members to cultivate healthy relationship as well as integrate and learn the culture of their host communities.

“I want to admonish you to relate cordially with the people of your host communities and steer clear of any act of indiscipline or anti-social behaviours.

“You should avoid unnecessary journeys, especially outside the state and if you must travel, ensure you obtain written permission through the appropriate channel of communication.

“Let me warn you that any act of absenteeism, truancy or indiscipline on your part shall not be condoned and will be met with appropriate sanctions, as stipulated by the NYSC bye-laws,” he said.

Odoba stressed for the corps members to uphold the lofty objectives of NYSC, as they commenced the second and third phases of their national service.

“Be good ambassadors of the scheme, your alma maters and above all, your homes.

“Having a rewarding experience lies on abiding by the rules and the precepts that govern national service,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 1,800 corps members deployed to the state were posted to different places of primary assignment across the 33 local government areas of the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

