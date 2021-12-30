Shun pull down syndrome, NCPC advises Staff

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Dr Yakubu Pam has urged the staff of the Commission to shun the spirit of pull down syndrome and focus on things that would promote the interest of the Commission.

Pam made this disclosure on Wednesday, at the send forth ceremony of the Commission’s Head of the Internal Unit, Mr Essiet Bassey who had just retired from the Civil Service after attaining the mandatory 35 years in Service.

He said there is the need for the management and Staff to promote the interest of the Commission instead of pull down habit.

“Lets look at the way we operate and lets do things that will promote the interest of the Commission,” he said.

The Executive Secretary urged staff of the Commission to be appreciative at all times and ensure they cooperate with the Management to move NCPC forward.

He explained that life after service should not be a time for the retiree to rest on his or her oars , rather should be a time to engage one’s talent and mental capacity.

Pam admonished the exiting Head of Internal Audit not to go home and sleep, rather he should be at alert in his thinking by engaging in worthwhile ventures .

“It may not matter how many times Mr Bassey would try in laying hands on something after service, but he should be determined to succeed and should never give up no matter the circumstances,” said Pam.

Meanwhile, he described the retiring Head of Internal Audit as a very objective and disciplined officer who was loyal to the constituted authority.

Earlier, the Director of Administration, Mr Barnabas Ali said he enjoyed working with Mr Bassey while serving as Head of the Internal Audit Unit of the Commission.

Ali thanked the staff for their solidarity and show of love which was overly demonstrated by the turn out of staff at the send forth ceremony.

In his remarks, the celebrant thanked God for helping him to rise to the Directorate Cadre , especially when most of his contemporaries were not able to get to this level in service.

He thanked the Executive Secretary for providing conducive environment for him to function optimally and effectively.

All the Directors of the Commission were physically present at the send forth ceremony and they all gave their Good will messages in honour of the celebrant.

