Shun money bag politicians, Kano PRP governorship aspirant urges electorates

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Alhaji Ghali Sule, governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in Kano, has urged electorates to shun money bag politicians and vote for aspirants with proven integrity.

Sule made the call during a press conference at the NUJ Press Center on Tuesday in Kano.

He said it is obvious that 2023 governorship election in the state would not be determined by the amount of money spent by aspirants, adding that the electorate know who they want.

“As eligible voters, show them that money cannot buy your conscience and you have right to go for credible, reliable and competent candidate.

He also advised eligible voters in the state not to vote for the highest bidder.

Sule, who is a pharmacist, said he resigned voluntary from the state civil service after serving for 31 years to pursue his ambition.

”I really need to bring change, so I realized that the best option for me is to resign and join politics because you can correct wrongdoing if you have a political power.

”There are certain abnormalities in governance, but you have to keep quiet as Civil Servants. Government officials don’t have the right to criticize any wrong decision or policy of their employer,” he explained.

He affirmed his determination to the creation of wealth, human development, infrastructural development and provision of basic amenities in Kano with his wealth of experience and background.

The aspirant who lamented the plight of pensioners and retired civil servants in the state, promising to address the situation if elected.

Sule further stressed that Government lacks the goodwill to address the challenges bedeviling the Socio economic and political development sectors in Kano.

According to him, he will give priority to seven areas, which include Attitudinal Changes (societal Reform), Governance and Leadership, Youths, Women Support and Societal Development, Economic Development.

He added that under his seven-point agenda, he would squarely address the issue of rape, kidnap, drug abuse, banditry, corruption, and immorality among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

