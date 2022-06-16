Shun hate speech, NCPC boss cautions Nigerians

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC,Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has urged Nigerians to be mindful of their words and desist from hate speech especially at this critical time in our nation.

Pam made this known when the Executive Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists paid him a courtesy visit at NCPC Corporate office, Abuja.

He explained that, the country is in a critical time and Nigerians need to be mindful of the things they say.

“Words are powerful, they can build or destroy a nation,” he said.

The Executive Secretary commended the Nigeria Union of Journalists for their role in nation building and development.

“The Nigeria media has played a great role in information dissemination, they have always aired the activities of the Commission and have countered fake news especially in the social media,” said Pam.

He further commended the Nigeria Media for creating a platform for Nigerians to speak out and fight for Justice.

“Journalism is not only an expression of opinion but a profession that speaks life,” he said.

The NCPC boss informed his NUJ that the Commission would flag off its 2021 pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan and Israel on the 15th of June 2022 at the Local Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International, Airport Abuja with intending pilgrims from FCT and Bayelsa.

He promised that the Commission would work with the National Union of Journalists and support them in every way possible.

Speaking earlier the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Mr Chris Isiguzo thanked the Executive Secretary for receiving him and his team despite his busy schedule.

He commended the Executive Secretary for his track record of selfless service and integrity to the nation.

“It is on record that your honesty and hard work have contributed in restoring probity, transparency and accountability to the Commission within a short time,” said Isiguzo.

The National President emphasised the need for collaboration between the Commission and National Union of Journalists in advancing the cause of peaceful coexistence in the country and in other areas of promoting the nation’s democratic values.

