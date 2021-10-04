Shun frozen chicken, turkey, food items preserved with formalin, NAFDAC warns

October 4, 2021



NAFDAC on Monday Abuja warned Nigerians to shun frozen poultry products and other preserved with formalin.

Formalin is a poisonous chemical popularly used to preserve corpses mortuaries.

NAFDAC’s spokesman, Dr Jimoh, told the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that unscrupulous business people had been using formalin to preserve poultry products, chicken and turkey, particular.

Formalin is capable of preserving such products for they get to consumers, he warned.

“NAFDAC is alerting Nigerians about this practice. There are enough poultry products in country than to resort to frozen chicken smuggled in, spite of Nigerian government’s ban,’’ he said.

Dr Jimoh also called attention of consumers to economic import of patronising business people who smuggled poultry products into country.

He said if such patronage continued, indigenous poultry farmers and marketers would not grow as desired as money spent on smuggled products would only go to originators of products.

He added that patronage of imported or smuggled products would also continue to affect ’s foreign exchange reserves. (NAN)

