Shun drug abuse, materialism, NDLEA advises students in tertiary institution 

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has advised students of tertiary institutions to shun drug abuse and materialism.

By Joshua Oladipo

The Assistant Commandant of the agency in Osun, Mrs Toyin Adegoke, gave the advice at a two-day orientation programme organised for the newly admitted students of Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, Osun,

Adegoke, who spoke on the topic ” Youth and Drug Abuse” described drug abuse as a “serious matter in our society”.

She said that persons who abuse drugs usually end up becoming problems to their families and the society at large.

Adegoke, who mentioned peer pressure, ignorance, curiosity, alienation as some of the factors responsible for drug abuse, warned the students not to jeopardise their future.

“Drug abuse is the father of all criminal activities in the country.

“The evil act of “yahoo-yahoo”, robbery, cultism, among others are all products of drug abuse and you must avoid it,” the commander said.

According to her, drug abuse could lead to brain damage, premature death, anxiety, restlessness, family disintegration, among others.

Adegoke said that engaging in substance abuse has no benefits, stressing “if caught, it could lead to expulsion of the student from school.”

In his presentation, Prof. Mutalib Aderogba, Dean, Faculty of Basic Sciences of the university, warned the students against examination malpractices.

Aderogba said that the institution frowned at all forms of malpractices.

The don said that any student caught with valid question papers prior to an examination would be dismissed after a thorough investigation.

Aderogba also said that any students found with answer booklets prior to an examination would be suspended.

“Equally, anyone caught smuggling question papers out while the examination is ongoing would be dismissed, among others offences,” he said. (NAN)