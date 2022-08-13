Shun cultism, Commandant tells graduating students

By George Odok

Commander Felicity Uchime, the Commandant of the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Akpabuyo, Cross River, has charged graduating students of the school to shun cultism, examination malpractice and vices.

Uchime gave the charge on Saturday during the graduation ceremony of 195 students of the 2021/2022 set.

She urged the students to see their graduation from the school as a ladder to climb to higher grounds.

She said that the graduation signified the hard work, determination and resilient of the students.

“As you graduate today, I want to advise you all to stay away from cultism, examination malpractice and vices.

“The Nigerian Navy School has imbibed sound character and discipline in all of you, hence we expect you to be worthy ambassadors of this great school, ” she said.

According to her, the school is poised for academic excellence and quality education, adding that the school had imbibed sound character and discipline in the students.

“Your parents have dedicated financial resources to see you through school; you must not disappoint their trust in you. I want to wish all of you the best in your future endeavours,” she said.

Speaking, Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm. Ibrahim Dewu, congratulated the students for the successful completion of their secondary school education.

Dewu, who was represented by Capt. Dauda Isa, said that their graduation reflected the training and quality of education the students had received in the last six years.

“With the quality of teaching we have in this school, I have no doubt that you all have the requisite credentials to excel in your future endeavours.

“We are going to do our best to upgrade the facilities in this school with a view to meeting the expectations of students and parents,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Master Divine Akpan was awarded the best performing student of the school in the just released released by the West African Examinations Council.

The school also presented other certificates and awards to deserving graduating students. (NAN)

