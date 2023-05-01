Shun corruption: Ex-FCT CJ advises judges, Khadis

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Kuliyan Zazzau, a former Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory, Ishaq Usman Bello has cautioned newly appointed High Court Judges and Sharia Court Khadis in Kaduna State to avoid corruption in the discharge of their duties.

The Kuliyan Zazzau gave the advice on Sunday in Kaduna during a reception in honour of Justice Buhari Balarabe, who was among seven new high court judges recently sworn-in by Kaduna State’s Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai.

According to him, they should shun corruption and attend to their cases with promptitude.

“You should not keep matters unattended, because that goes to impinge the credibility of the system, institution and your personal integrity,” he added.

Bello noted that as new judges, they are vulnerable, as such should be conscious to learn the dos and don’ts of the job.

He added that they should be courageous, firm and listen to experienced judges and seek for advice.

In his goodwill message, the Chief Judge of Kaduna State, Justice Mu’azu Aliyu charged the new judges to also imbibe the culture of patience.

On his part, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Alhaji Tajudden Oladejo advised the new judges not to deviate from their Oath of Office in the discharge of their duties.

Responding, Balarabe pledged to discharge his duties diligently and thanked Justice Bello for his support over the years.