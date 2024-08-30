Shun acts capable of disrupting peace, Bago directs corps members

By Rita Iliya

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger has urged corps members to shun acts capable of disrupting peace and stability in the country.

He said this during the swearing-in of 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members orientation course at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp in Paiko on Friday.

Bago, represented by Dr Nuhu Ngaski, Permanent Secretary, Niger Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, advised the corps members to always adopt the path of constructive dialogue.

He said that dialogue remained the cornerstone for resolving conflicts and advancing the development of every nation.

“I implore you to be disciplined and obey all the camp rules and regulations, that are put in place for your safety and well-being,” he said.

Bago enjoined the corps members to use see their service year as an opportunity to contribute their quota towards improving and impacting on the economy to better the living standard of the people.

He advised them to embrace Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship programme (SAED) and imbibed the mindset of entrepreneurs as well as diligence and hard work key to success and prosperity.

The governor promised that his administration “is committed to to the security, welfare and well-being of corps members and welcome innovative ideas for development of the state”.

In her welcome address, Mrs Abdulwahab Olayinka, said that the orientation course was designed to introduce corps members to NYSC scheme and prepare them for mandatory one year national service.

She encouraged the corps members to key into SAED training to develop themselves as white-collar-jobs were not readily available.

Also, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, Secretary to the Niger Government (SSG) and Chairman of NYSC Governing Board, enjoined the corps members to position themselves for national development.

Usman, represented by Idris Legbo, Permanent Secretary in SSG office, said Niger was one of the most hospitable state and ensure conducive environment for all corps members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the oath of allegiance was administered by Halima Abdulmalik, Chief Justice of the state who was represented by Mrs Zainab Sa’adatu.(NAN)