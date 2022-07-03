Showunmi canvasses support for Atiku, urges Nigerians to get PVC

By Chimezie Godfrey

The spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Segun Showunmi,on Friday appealed to Nigerians to go register and collect their Permanent voter card to enable them vote for Atiku in 2023 election.

Showunmi made the appeal in a video clip shared with newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

The former Deputy Press Secretary to former governor Gbenga Daniel also told Nigerians to consider the choice of Atiku as the only candidate to save the economic and security situation in the country.

He said, ”Now everyone is absolutely clear that the indicators are worse than they were, insecurity is worse than it was before, unemployment is also worst.

“National coercion has gone so low, we no longer exist like we have a country.

“2023 is about you, Atiku will ensure that the next generation will be able to take up the responsible of nation building from a leader who understand the historical issues, contemporary ones as that, and future of Nigeria.”

Showunmi further urged Nigerians to come together and elect Atiku as the next president of Nigeria.

Meanwhile a former Senator representing Kogi State, Dino Melaye has called on Peter Obi to wait for his time to come saying now the Presidency is the time for Atiku Abubakar.

While admitting that Obi was indeed a good product, said the time was not right for him to actualize his presidential ambition, adding that the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, fits the bill more.

“By the grace of God he (Obi) has the potential of being the president in the nearest future. I celebrate you and I celebrate your movement for a new Nigeria. While I celebrate you, I want to advise you that your time is not now. You have to wait for your time.

“I have listened to your postulations, arguments, deliveries, and campaigns and I can say 90 percent of your campaigns are dwelling on reducing the cost of governance,” Melaye said.

He said while the majority of the former Anambra State governor’s campaign dwells on reducing the cost of governance, Nigerian challenges were beyond just reducing the cost of governance.

“You are a great Nigerian and I salute your political and intellectual sagacity. You are one Nigerian that I know that tomorrow, there’s a space for you. But for today, let us forget the social media drama and Diaspora euphoria.

“The truth of the matter is that we need a unifier and a Nigerian than can solve the problem of insecurity and that will have intel from every security facet of our national life. We need a Nigerian that will get intel from Cameroon, Mali, Chad, Benin Republic and others.

“We need a Nigerian that has that capacity to solve the problem of Boko Haram, bandits, and others because he has intel from all the neighboring countries and that Nigerian today is Atiku Abubakar,” Melaye said.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

