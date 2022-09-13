Showmax adds BBC World News in tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II

By Taiye Olayemi

Online streaming platform, Showmax , says it is giving its subscribers access to live broadcasting from BBC World News until Sept. 23, which will include live stream of the funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Sept.19.

This was disclosed by Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Tejumola said that the live news channel would be available to all subscribers regardless of their plan.

“Showmax subscribers across sub-Saharan Africa will have access to live broadcast from BBC World News until 23 September 2022.

“This will include a live stream of the funeral of Britain’s longest-serving monarch at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, 19 September at 11:00 BST,” she said.

According to her, Showmax doesn’t usually offer live news channels but the Showmax Pro plan includes live news from Channels TV, NTAi, Silverbird TV, Africanews, Euronews and Newzroom Afrika as a standard fixture.

“From time to time, Showmax makes additional live channels available to subscribers, including Big Brother Naija.

“In 2021, Showmax streamed the pop-up tribute channel dedicated to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

“To link up, visit: showmax.com to live stream BBC World News,” she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

